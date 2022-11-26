ECU bands set concerts

East Central University bands have been practicing all semester to prepare for upcoming concerts.
The main band concert is set for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Ataloa Theatre inside ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, and Brass Band will all perform under the direction of Dr. Nicolaus Myers and Dr. Jace Vickers.
The performance will include “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph V. Williams, “One Life Beautiful” by Julie Giroux, “Xanadu” by Scott McAllister and more.
The Chamber Ensembles are set to perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Ataloa Theatre.
ECU Jazz band is set to perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
All performances are free and open to the public.
