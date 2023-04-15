After meeting with alumni, former professors and coaches, Oak Hills Golf & Country Club representatives, and many other friends of the university on Wednesday, it appears that it may take until the fall of 2024 to kick off the resurrection of golf and tennis at East Central.
East Central president Wendell Godwin said just over $60,000 per sport would have to be raised before the end of May for the school leadership to be able to commit to reviving those programs in time to compete in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. But the more input that was received during Wednesday’s meeting at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club, the more it didn’t seem feasible to get golf and tennis teams started that quickly.
The meetings were divided into 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sessions and it was nearly a standing-room-only crowd for the opening gathering.
The two spring sports were suspended from the ECU athletic department in 2016.
“I was very pleased by the turnout. Our golf and tennis alums are passionate people and I was encouraged by their response to the presentation,” said East Central athletic director Matt Cole.
Cole and the ECU administration left the meetings saying that the return of golf and tennis — both men’s and women’s teams — would happen, but couldn’t give a timetable at this point.
“I don’t have a definite answer for you on a return, but all indications seem to point towards a later date than the Fall 2023 semester,” Cole said.
Former ECU men’s golf coach Scott Varner, who is in his 25th season as the men’s and women’s coach at Northeastern Oklahoma State in Tahlequah, provided a lot of data as far as what it would take to get his sport up and running in Ada.
Varner led the East Central University golf teams from a fledgling program to a national contender in just a couple of years. His ECU squads consistently were ranked among the nation’s best at the NAIA level and were three holes away from winning a national championship in 1995.
One of the things he advised is to not rush into bringing golf back.
“Most of the tournaments you would want to participate in this fall are probably already full. And most of the top players have already signed or committed to play college at this point,” Varner told the group.
Varner also said securing a working relationship with the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club is vital to having golf teams at East Central.
“If you can’t work that out, then there’s no reason to continue the effort,” he said.
Tennis may be a bit easier to make a quicker return but all indications pointed to waiting to get that sport started in the fall of 2024 as well.
However, plans are already in the works to revamp the Mayhue Courts at the top of 14th Street and give them a facelift.
“You might lose a ball in one of the cracks out there right now,” Godwin said, only half-joking.
Of course, raising funds from ECU alumni and athletic supporters is of vast importance too.
Cole said talks will continue among East Central’s leaders to determine the next plan of action to revive the golf and tennis programs.
“The next moves are to debrief this initial conversation within campus leadership and continue conversations with interested stakeholders,” Cole said.
