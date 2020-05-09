ECU artists share senior exhibits online

With the coronavirus pandemic ruling out public showings, East Central University’s graduating Fine Arts students are sharing their exhibits online.
The virtual art show is another first for ECU this spring, born from the challenge of keeping students comfortable, the academic calendar timely, and the workload as normal as possible.
“I could not be prouder of all the work our seniors in the art program did this year,” said Kate Lang, dean of the College of Liberal Art and Social Sciences, which houses Fine Arts. “I want to congratulate them, along with art and library faculty members. Everyone collaborated quickly and creatively to make our first digital show a success.”
The exhibits are posted online at https://ecok.libguides.com/seniorexhibitspring2020, hosted by ECU’s Linscheid Library website. Students presenting senior exhibits are Reagan Findley, of Wewoka; Adrianna George, of Stonewall; Leandra Huddleston, of Francis; Hannah Harvey, of Oklahoma City; and Caleb Stewart, of Ada.
The senior exhibit is the capstone course for an ECU art student before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. ECU offers its BFA degree with concentrations in Studio Art, Art Education, and Graphic Arts.
The course is comprised of real-world projects that culminate in the successful completion of a student’s exhibit, defense, and portfolio. The exhibit also serves as the cumulative statement of preparation to proceed in an art career beyond earning a degree.
ECU invites the public to view the works of its Class of 2020 Fine Arts graduates online.
