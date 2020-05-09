ECU artists share senior exhibits online

ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Jackie Wayne Mullins, 68, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Mr. Mullins passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. He was born August 18, 1951, in Ada to James "Jack" and Freda Hopper Mullins. He…