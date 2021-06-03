East Central University will be open to the public four days a week beginning Monday, June 7, and ending Thursday, July 29. The campus will be closed on Fridays during these summer operational hours, including July 30.
Office hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week during that time span. The campus will also close in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 5.
Five-day work weeks with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Monday, August 2.
