East Central University will be open to the public four days a week beginning Monday, June 6, and ending Friday, July 29. The campus will be closed on Fridays during these summer operational hours, including July 29.
Office hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week during that time span. The campus will also close in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
The Tommy Hewitt Wellness Center will also be closed Friday-Sunday during this time.
Five-day work weeks with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Monday, August 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.