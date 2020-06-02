ADA, Okla. — East Central University will be open to the public four days a week beginning Monday, June 15 and ending Thursday, July 30.
As part of a phased approach, employees will begin to return to campus on Monday, June 1 to begin preparing for the public. The campus will be closed on all Fridays from June 5-July 31.
Office hours will be from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week during that time span. In addition, the campus will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 2.
Normal five-day operational hours will resume, beginning Monday, Aug. 3, with general office hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
