ECU announces promotions

East Central University President Katricia G. Pierson (standing, left) honored the following assistant professors who were promoted to associate professor during an Evening of Employee Recognition held recently in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Seated from left are Dr. Catherine Roring, Department of Psychology; Dr. Michelle Lastrina, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science and Katherine Seals, Department of Art. On the back row next to Pierson from left are Dr. Shelli Sharber, Library Media in the Department of Education; Dr. Jason Prather, chair of the Department of Kinesiology and coordinator of the Master of Sports Administration Program; Dr. Nicholas Jacob, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science and Dr. Mark Jones, education technology in the Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.