ECU among nation's best for low student loan debt

The list of reasons to choose East Central University for higher education continues to grow with the latest report from a private, financial-analysis firm ranking ECU as having one of the lowest student loan debt figures in the nation for 2019.
ECU ranked 57th lowest in LendEDU’s study, with only 17 percent of its 2019 graduating class carrying student loan debt. That compares very favorably to the national average of 55 percent. In terms of dollars, the study pegged the per-student, national average for loan debt at graduation in 2019 at $29,076. At ECU, that figure was $21,665, about 25 percent below the national average.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic is still posing challenges to economies in the second half of 2020, ECU has made moves to maintain its enrollment numbers by keeping costs down – including the decision to avoid a tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“We are in challenging times and it is in the best interests of the University, its students and the community as a whole to do what we can to keep higher education affordable for everyone,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “We are pleased to be recognized for our affordability and we pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality education to all our students without a heavy debt burden to slow them down after graduation.”
LendEDU, based in New Jersey, analyzed the 2019 financial data of 475 four-year colleges and universities across the country to determine its rankings of institutions with the lowest student loan debt. The firm examined both public and private institutions for its comprehensive state-by-state study, which is now in its fifth year.
Students have traditionally taken note of ECU’s affordability. Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Oklahoma, the University serves a much broader geographical area, including students and faculty representing more than 20 states and 30 countries.
To read the study or to learn more about LendEDU’s methodology, visit www.lendedu.com. To apply to ECU, visit www.ecok.edu/apply.
