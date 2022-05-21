ECU alum named 10th President of alma mater

East Central University alumni Wendell L. Godwin was named the 10th president of his alma mater, the Regional University System of Oklahoma announced Friday. He will assume the presidency beginning July 1.
“I am thankful to RUSO’s Board of Regents for this wonderful opportunity to continue serving the university,” said Godwin.
Having served as Dean of ECU’s Stonecipher School of Business since 2010, Godwin has been instrumental in the capital funding campaign for the Chickasaw Business & Conference Center and the Stonecipher School of Business. He created Oklahoma Business Week and U.S/Africa Business Week which provide opportunities for students and business professionals to put their business skills to use in the service of others. He has created travel, scholarship and mentoring experiences for students, and he works to match market and employer expectations to the business curriculum.
“Wendell Godwin’s proven track record of fundraising, growth initiatives and creating new opportunities for students will make him an invaluable university leader,” said Connie Reilly, chair of the Regional University System’s board of regents. “His connections with the Ada community coupled with his impressive academic experience will enable him to continue to grow East Central University’s academic programs and prepare graduates to contribute to Oklahoma’s future.”
“I’ve been touched by the support from the local community and Ada’s business leaders,” Godwin said. “I have had the privilege to work with several former presidents and I have gained valuable experience from each of their leadership styles. I am amazed by the dedication of our faculty, staff and students and look forward to the fulfilling work of preparing ECU graduates for the workforce. Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger!”
He earned his Executive M.B.A from Southern Methodist University and undergraduate degree from ECU in 1984. He graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 1980.
Godwin has served as a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Economic Development Council, on the citizens advisory board for the Ada City Council, and as a board member for Ada Industrial Development Corporation, Ada Jobs Foundation & Finance Committee, the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce and East Central University’s Alumni Association.
Founded in 1909, East Central University is a public university located in Ada, Oklahoma offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Ada and online. For more information about ECU, please visit www.ecok.edu.
