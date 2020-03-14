ECU alum earns Lifetime Achievement Award in field of social work

The Oklahoma chapter of the National Association of Social Workers is honoring East Central University alum Benita Erwin this week with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Erwin, MSW, LCSW, BAS, has more than 30 years’ experience as a clinician, educator and consultant. She has provided services in Native American child welfare, medical care, mental health services and substance abuse treatment.
“Benita is an amazing mentor who makes sound, ethical decisions while exhibiting skill and poise,” said Rochelle Bailey, MSW, LCSW, in support of Erwin’s nomination.
Erwin earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from ECU and a master’s degree in the same field from the University of Oklahoma. She is a licensed clinical social worker and board-approved supervisor with the Oklahoma State Board of Licensed Social Workers.
Erwin is recognized for enhancing the professional growth of many social workers in her community while holding them to high professional standards, referring to the NASW Code of Ethics and always modeling sound practices.
After leaving the mental health field, Erwin moved into leadership positions with the Chickasaw Nation. According to the Oklahoma chapter of NASW, she served as director for their residential substance abuse treatment facility and was promoted to a leadership position in their Children and Family Services division. In 2015, Gov. Bill Anoatubby appointed Erwin as director of healthy lifestyles for the Chickasaw Nation.
Erwin is one of five individuals being honored at this year’s NASW-Oklahoma Chapter State Conference March 13-14 at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City.
