ECU adds Fulbright Scholar to business faculty

East Central University’s Stonecipher School of Business adds a Fulbright Scholar to its faculty next fall.
“We’d like to welcome Dr. Germain Pichop to campus and to the ECU family,” said Wendell Godwin, dean of the business school. “Dr. Pichop joins our faculty as an assistant professor in business administration in August 2020. His emphasis will be in finance and economics.”
Named a Fulbright Scholar in 1998, Pichop earned his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon. His past teaching experience includes 12 years at Oklahoma City Community College, as well as adjunct positions at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University.
“Dr. Pichop has received numerous awards for teaching excellence,” Godwin said. “He has also been active in the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the accrediting organization for the Stonecipher School of Business. We are excited to have him join our team this coming fall.”
