East Central University and Ada City Schools have announced their support of a planned Black Lives Matter march scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today.
In a letter released Wednesday to the campus community, ECU President Katricia Pierson told students the May 25 murder of George Floyd magnified the inequalities and injustices which continue across the United States.
“It was not an isolated or singular event,” Pierson wrote. “Sadly, his death is further evidence that racism still exists and must be eradicated.”
Pierson offered support to ECU’s black students and their families and friends who may still be grieving what she called a particularly vile form of hatred.
University officials confirmed they would be sending someone to represent ECU in the Black Lives Matter march, and expressed support for the march organizers efforts.
Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday school leaders must remain committed to fostering and strengthening partnerships to address equity.
“Ada is more ethnically, culturally and socioeconomically diverse than ever before,” Anderson said Thursday by email. “We must provide a curriculum and educate our children in ways that are both culturally appropriate, and as diverse as the town we live in.
“It’s time to celebrate our diversity. It’s time to engage our community and lead our young people in a commitment to address social injustice and widespread inequities. It is time to commit to eliminating racism. And now more than ever, it is time to commit ourselves to hope.”
ECU and Ada City Schools are the most recent members of a growing list of organizations who have come out in support of the peaceful march planned by organizers Is’Abella Miller, 18, of Ada; Christain Teel, 16, of Byng; Delanie Seals, 18, of Ada; Jasmine Laine, 18, of Ada; and Sha’Von Harrison, 19, of Ada.
In a reversal of the adversarial relationship often seen between police and protesters at Black Lives Matters demonstrations across the nation, Ada Police Chief Carl Allen and Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian have both committed to marching in solidarity with organizers.
Area civic groups and some businesses have donated everything from financial support and supplies to space along the march route to provide a place for volunteers to pass out water and set up first aid stations.
The march is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today in front of the depot at W. Main Street and S. Stockton Ave. in Ada.
