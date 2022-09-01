East Central University will close in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. Classes will resume and offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.
ECU’s Linscheid Library and the Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will also be closed for the holiday. The library reopens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, and the Wellness Center reopens at 6 a.m. that morning.
••••••••
All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, September 6.
The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
The next City Council Meeting will be Tuesday, September 6 at 5:45 p.m. in Ada City Hall.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.