East Central University to host diversity lecture today

East Central University junior Galen Hawes posts a flyer on campus announcing “Brown v. the Board of Education: The Legacy Continues” in conjunction with the annual Louise Young Diversity Lecture. Cheryl Brown Henderson will deliver the lecture at 6 p.m. today in the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus. Henderson is the daughter of the late Rev. Oliver Brown, whose activism led to the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision that ruled racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. The case became one of the cornerstones of the civil rights movement. The lecture, co-sponsored by Young and the ECU Black Alumni Association, is free and open to the public.