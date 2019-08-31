East Central University will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Offices reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The Linscheid Library will close at 5 p.m. today and won’t reopen until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Tommy Hewett, M.D. Wellness Center will be open for normal operational hours Saturday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Sunday (2-6 p.m.), but will be closed Monday for the holiday. The Hewett Wellness Center will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.