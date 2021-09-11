Alexandrea Aguirre was a sophomore at New York University when the 9/11 attacks struck 20 years ago. Aguirre and her roommates had turned on the news the morning of September 11th, and what they saw shocked them all.
Their dorm room resided in Greenwich Village, with the Twin Towers visible from the street in front.
“We didn’t hear anything, our dorm room was adjacent to an air shaft and all of our windows faced another brick wall,” she said
When the second plane came, Aguirre and other residents of the dormitory rushed to the street, standing in disbelief. The towers had not yet fallen, and unsure of what was expected from her, she went to class anyway. Only a few showed – the class carried on with the presence of anxiety and shock heavy in the room.
Stuck in the subway on the way to class, another student arrived late, showing a fierce relief to have some place to go, but carrying the news that the towers had fallen. Their professor dismissed the class.
On the streets outside, students and civilians stared at the smoke and debri, attempting to process what had happened. Cell phone traffic overloaded, causing the networks to crash. Aguirre recalls not being able to call or email her partner or family, who were especially worried for her wellbeing.
“There was sort of a moment where my roommates and I knew that we had to get out of there. And so we walked. We just walked around the city,” she recalled.
The busiest streets in Manhattan were clouded with smoke and totally empty.
Friends of Aguirre dropped out of school following the attacks, some joining the armed forces, wanting to be of more immediate help.
“There was a string of suicides and dropouts – I think for the whole year, it took everybody more time to process.”
Aguirre also remembers some of those around her that seemed outwardly unaffected by the events; she was unable to recognize the effects and change brought forth until later.
“I never went back downtown again, and I’m not sure I could go back now either. I don’t think I could handle it.”
During the 2011/2012 academic year, she completed only one piece, and will be performing it during East Central’s Faculty Showcase on August 30, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Ataloa Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.