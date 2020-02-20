Oklahoma public school teachers have an opportunity to send their children to East Central University with assistance from the ECU “Teacher’s Promise” scholarship program.
ECU Teacher’s Promise is a $1,500 annual scholarship offered to all children of Oklahoma public teachers who meet certain criteria.
“We would like to say thank you to the public school teachers of this state,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “With the countless hours that teachers put in, we are happy to provide this opportunity for their own families and children.”
The $1,500 tuition waiver per year ($750 per semester) may be applied up to all four years (or eight semesters) as full-time, incoming freshmen are eligible to apply.
A potential ECU Teacher’s Promise scholarship recipient must be a dependent of an Oklahoma public school teacher, an Oklahoma resident (along with the parent), meet regular ECU admission requirements and have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with the university.
ECU’s Teacher’s Promise scholarship is a tuition waiver and not a cash award. It is not stackable with other institutional awards; the student’s highest-valued scholarship award takes precedence.
For more details on the program, please call 580-559-5628 or visit the page on the ECU website at www.ecok.edu/paying-college/teachers-promise.
