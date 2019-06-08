Brian Johnson | East Central UniversityEast Central University President Katricia G. Pierson (standing, right) honored the following faculty members who completed the NASNTI Heritage Program Grant professional development training during an Evening of Employee Recognition, held recently in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. The training assists faculty in gaining the knowledge, understanding and skills necessary to develop and implement inquiry-based instruction in their current curriculum. Seated from left to right are Amy Ward, Dr. Robin Roberson, Jillian McCarty, Dr. Nick Stowers, Dr. Robin Murphy, Susan Ingram, Dr. Amanda Kashwer, Dr. Michelle Lastrina, Nancy McClain and Dr. Mary Kay Tarver. Standing from left to right are Dana Jordan, Jinger McClure, David Thornton, Melissa Inglis, Dr. Mark Felts, Dr. Randall Maples, Shelley Bailey, Erick Ananga, Dr. Christine Pappas, Dr. Jenna Owens, Eric Howard, Dr. Terri Becerra, Dr. Matthew Lynam and Dr. Mary Harper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.