East Central to host Panel discussion

ADA – The East Central University Black Alumni Association (ECUBAA) will host a panel discussion for Black History Month titled “It Takes All of Us – Speak Your Truth.”
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus. The HBFFAC is located at the eastern end of Main Street in Ada.
The discussion will feature ECUBBA members Cedric Bailey, Jimmy Walker (president) and Dr. Donnie Nero; ECU professor Dr. Christine Pappas; and current students Adonis Williams, Lisa Gonzalez and Delanie Seals. Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president, will provide welcoming and closing remarks.
The ECUBAA was established in 2018 to enhance the college experience of the increasing number of African American students on campus by awarding scholarships to deserving students and providing opportunities for students and alums of color to socialize and network.
The organization’s overall mission statement is “to aid and support East Central University in its endeavors to provide a thriving network to connect, advocate and empower current and future ECU Black alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members.”
This important event is free and open to the public. However, due to Covid-19 safety protocols, seating will be limited. To reserve your seat now, please visit www.ecok.edu/BHM2021. Because space is limited, the event will also be live-streamed on the ECU YouTube page. That information is available on the aforementioned reservation link.
To learn more about the ECUBAA, please visit www.eastcentraluniversitybaa.org.
