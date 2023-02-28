East Central bands to perform March 5

East Central University bands are set to perform on Sunday, March 5, inside ECU’s Ataloa Theatre.
The student musicians will be performing in three different ensembles under the direction of Drs. Nicholaus Meyers and Jace Vickers.
Performing first at 2:30 p.m., the Wind Ensemble will feature “City Trees” by Michael Markowski, “Chorale and Shaker Dance” by John Zdechlik, and “Second Suite” by Gustav Holst.
The Mass Band will take the stage to perform “The Cauldron” by ECU Distinguished Alumni Ed Huckeby, “Cavata” by Francis McBeth, and “Beyond the Horizons” by Rossano Galante.
The Brass Band will feature “Sinfonietta #4” by Etienne Crausaz.
The concert is free and open to the public. Additional performances are scheduled in April, including the ECU Percussion Ensemble April 4, ECU Choirs on April 24, ADMC & Performing Arts Collaborative Concert April 26, Jazz Ensemble April 27, and the ECU Bands on April 30. For more information, visit ecok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.