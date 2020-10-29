Hundreds of voters braved a chilly north wind and long lines to cast their ballots during early voting Thursday morning at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Lines of voters stretched the entire length of the main hall at the Agri-Plex twice, and sometimes extended into the parking lot.
Almost all voters wore masks, which are required by city ordinance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Spacing inside the main meeting area at the Agri-Plex made certain voters could cast their ballots and remain socially distanced.
