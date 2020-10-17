Early voting in Pontotoc County for the November 3 general election will be held at the Pontotoc County Agri-plex, 1710 N. Broadway, Entrance 1.
Since voters will be better able to social distance in the Agri-Plex Convention Center, there will be no Early Voting available at the Pontotoc County Election Board Office for this election.
Early Voting will be as follows:
Thursday, October 29 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, October 30 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 31 – 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534.
