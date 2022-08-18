Early voting for a primary runoff election is set for this week at the Pontotoc County Election Board.
Early voting is available Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Early voting is held at the Pontotoc County Election Board located at 131 W 13, Ada. Early voting is not available at polling locations.
On election day Tuesday, Aug. 23 polls will be open all over the county during the traditional times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the Republican ballot will be:
• U.S. Senator (unexpired term) – Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon.
• State Treasurer – Todd Russ and Clark Jolley.
• State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters and April Grace.
• State Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts.
• State Corporation Commissioner – Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
There’s only one race on the Democratic ballot.
• U.S. Senator – Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn.
