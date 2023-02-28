Early voting for March 7 election begins Thur´ßsday

Early voting for the Special State Election for SQ 820 is available for voters in Pontotoc County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Early voting is open to all voters, and an excuse is not needed to vote early.
Early voting is Thursday, March 2nd and Friday, March 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Early voting is held at the Pontotoc County Election Board located at 131 W 13, Ada. Early voting is not available at the polling locations.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 7th. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place can call the Election Board office before Election Day. The State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
The Pontotoc County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to early voting or their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity. If you forget your ID, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. Provisional ballots will be verified and counted after Election Day and before the election is certified.
For questions, please contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 131 W 13, Ada. Regular office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Election Board office is open during all extra early voting and election day hours.
Visit the Pontotoc County website at pontotoc.ok.counties.org. You can also find the Election Board on Facebook at Pontotoc County Election Board.
