PONTOTOC [ndash] Services for Danny Joe Thomas, 57, of Pontotoc, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Temple of God Church in Connerville, Randy Wade and Tony Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Cemetery. A wake service will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 20…