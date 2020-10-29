Early voting and election day voting for the November 3 election

Early voting for the general election will be held at the Pontotoc County Agri-plex, 1710 N. Broadway in Ada, Thursday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, October 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any registered voter in Pontotoc County may vote at the Agri-plex for the general election. There will be no early voting conducted at the Election Board office for this election only.
On election day, Tuesday, November 3, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polling places instead of at the Agri-plex or the Election Board office. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
