Early Voting for the primary election, Town of Roff special election, and the Tupelo Board of Education election will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday - Friday June 25-26, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Pontotoc County Election Board, 131 W. 13th in Ada.
All voters in Pontotoc County may vote in the primary election. Any voter registered at an address within the Roff town limits will receive a Town of Roff ballot, and those registered at an address within the Tupelo School District are eligible for a Tupelo School ballot.
On Election Day, Tuesday, June 30, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polling places instead of at the Election Board office. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online. The online voter tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the online voter tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.