A fire erupted at 908 W. 22nd Street in Ada early Wednesday morning.
"It started right at 5 a.m. Wednesday," Ada Fire Chief Rob Johnson said. "It was a single-occupant home. A male subject had to be transported to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries."
Johnson said the occupant was apparently attempting to prepare food when something happened in the kitchen area.
"He exited the structure. A neighbor to the west heard popping," Johnson said. "(The neighbor) called it in."
The fire had been burning for an unknown amount of time when the Ada Fire Department was called.
"There was a little bit of a period there when the fire kind of got a head start on us," Johnson said. "When we got there, we had flames shooting 20 to 30 feet above the kitchen area. It had already burning through the roof.
"The house to the west received a little bit of cosmetic damage to some windows and vinyl siding," Johnson said. "Our guys made sure that house didn't catch on fire while they were putting out the original fire."
Johnson said firefighters remained on the scene for nearly four hours. The house was a total loss.
