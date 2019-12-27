One day last week, Jackie Lann was waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru and looked across the street toward the Ada Care Center, where she saw a resident who was apparently not wearing socks.
The sight prompted Lann, who manages the Factory Connection store in Ada, to organize a sock drive for the residents at the Ada Care Center.
“It was so cold, and I thought, ‘I’m going to call my DM (district manager) and ask her if I can do a sock donation for the people in the nursing home,’” Lann said in a phone interview Tuesday. “She said, ‘I think that would be a good idea. Let me get hold of our regional manager.’
“And she did, and she called me back and said that would be OK.”
Lann launched the sock drive the same day and collected 20 pairs of socks within the first 15 minutes. The store’s employees contributed several pairs of socks, and customers donated socks for the cause as well.
When the drive concluded at the end of the week, Lann had collected about 185 pairs of socks and two packages of T-shirts.
Lann and her assistant manager, Tiera Sliker, bagged up the socks and T-shirts Monday afternoon and took them to the Ada Care Center. The two donated some items to the Jan Frances Care Center as well.
Lann said the residents at both care centers were pleased with their early Christmas gifts.
“They seemed to be very, very happy,” she said. “It just made my heart smile.”
Ada Care Center administrator Jeff Livingston said the center’s residents were pleased to receive the socks.
“It was a very nice gift for them, and I really appreciate it,” he said Tuesday. “I know the residents will.”
Livingston said he also appreciated the other donors that have contributed items for ACC residents this year.
