Eagle Scout gives back to the community

A local boy scout is giving back to the Ada Public Library as part of his Eagle Scout Project – the highest rank a scout can achieve.
Asher Ford chose the Ada Public Library for his project as they offer so much more than books. In this case, the library has not only provided a place for kids like Ford to learn and grow, but to give back to their community.
Ford has known the Library Director Jolene Poore for quite some time as she tutored him one summer when he was younger.
“I just really appreciate what she did for me,” Ford said. “Now I want to do something for her, the library, and the community.”
A little-known service the library provides is loaning medical equipment to people in the community that can’t afford things such as wheelchairs, canes or walkers.
“When Ms. Poore mentioned that the library loans medical equipment to people in need and inventories were running low, I immediately felt that this is a project that I wanted to do,” Ford said.
Leading Scout Troop 13, he began a medical equipment drive to collect needed items, such as shower chairs, knee scooters, wheelchairs, canes, walkers and more.
Community members can drop off used medical equipment in good condition at the library, 124 S. Rennie Ave. in Ada Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. For curbside pick-up call 580-436-8125. Boy Scout Troop 13 will also pick up throughout the month of October by calling or texting 580-447-1872.
