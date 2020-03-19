OKLAHOMA CITY — Only 100 COVID-19 testing kits remained Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma, and the federal government refuses to tell state health officials when more will arrive.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said state health officials must save the remaining tests for the most vulnerable Oklahomans already exhibiting severe symptoms. Everyone else won’t get tested right now and should self-quarantine as a precaution if they think they’re sick, he said.
“We’re critically low on our test kits,” Stitt said, adding that he’s pushing very hard on the federal government to send more to the state.
Laurence Burnsed, the state epidemiologist, said the federal government is limiting Oklahoma’s next order to 500 test kits, which health officials already have ordered. But, federal officials won’t provide a specific shipment date.
“Unfortunately, there is not a specific delivery date, which is why we have to be very strategic with the existing supplies that we have,” he said.
The initial national shortage has now grown into an international shortage of the reagent used to extract the virus from the specimen, Burnsed said.
Burnsed said the shortage is being exacerbated by a limited number of companies currently manufacturing the reagent needed to test for COVID-19. And there’s an international bottleneck of orders from countries needing it.
The news comes as the number of confirmed cases increased to 29 in Oklahoma. Health officials said 110 results were pending.
State health officials, meanwhile, said Wednesday it’s safe to assume community spread is occurring in every county — even if there are not yet any confirmed cases. They urged Oklahomans to take precautions to help minimize the spread — like washing hands and social distancing as often as possible. Community spread happens when individuals who have no travel history or contact with someone with the disease become infected.
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets. It circulates easily between those in close personal proximity.
Federal health officials said many people suffer milder symptoms like fever and cough, but older people, especially with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of complications, including death.
State officials Wednesday also reported the first confirmed case involving a nursing home resident living at Ponca City Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Steve Buck, Care Providers Oklahoma president and chief executive officer, said the individual was diagnosed during a hospital stay, and is not currently at the nursing home. The resident is expected to be released from the hospital and into the care of family, he said.
One other resident in close proximity was also tested.
He said it is possible COVID-19 will appear in more nursing facilities, and the state needs to prepare now.
“This truly does represent a tremendous challenge for our state and community,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
