Mama T’s Bed and Blessings Supervisor Crystal Lamb speaks proudly of the residents who have been a part of Mama T’s.
“About six months ago, I had about three Drug Court participants come up to me wanting to do a community project,” Lamb explains. “Every Drug Court participant in the Pontotoc County area is required to do a community project. It’s the last phase in order to graduate.”
Lamb said that Drug Court joined forces with Southern Oklahoma Addiction Recovery (SOAR) to put on the event, a parking lot garage sale, to benefit Mama T’s, called “Mission for Mama T’s.” The sale is slated from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Trinity Baptist Church parking lot at 10th and Turner.
“We’re doing a huge garage sale in the entire parking lot,” Lamb said. “In the other parking lot we’re going to have Yello Sno, cotton candy, and a dunk tank from the Homer Fire Department. Ada Narcotic’s Anonymous is coming out to do pulled pork sandwiches, Cowarts is going to do hot dogs and all that stuff.”
Drug Court is a judicially supervised program that provides a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision for people living with serious substance use and mental health disorders. SOAR has a similar mission, as a long-term therapeutic work program for recovery from drug and alcohol addiction for court-ordered, non-violent offenders as an alternative to incarceration.
“Once we got approval, they (the participants) ran with it,” Lamb said. “They gathered more and more people. The best benefit of the whole thing is that most of these guys actually stayed at Mama T’s at one time. Either they were coming straight out of jail and first signing in, or something happened and they came to stay with us for a while. We’ve been around them since the very beginning (of client recoveries), and it’s exciting to be a part of that. I’ve been able to watch a lot of them get vehicles and reinstate their driver’s licenses. They have their kids back or they’re seeing their kids. They’ve gotten into housing. It’s unbelievable.”
“It really means a lot,” Drug Court participant Robert Murphy said. “Most of us have been there at Mama T’s. I went through a time where I needed somewhere safe, and Mama T’s was there for me. They helped me out, provided a place for me to stay. They helped me get into a house. So once I heard about this project, I was more than happy to jump at it, jump in and help wherever I can. That way we can help Mama T’s, so they can turn around and help others in the community. It’s always a good thing when we can all come together.”
“It’s good,” Arland Brown said. “We’ve worked on this project for six months. To be able to do something for Mama T’s... they helped me out. I came in through Drug Court. Mama T’s gave me my start, to be able to save up and get back in my place, to work on getting custody of my daughter back, all that. Mama T’s has been a big help, not only when I stayed there, but also for me even now, since I’ve been out of there, to be able to come back... they say in recovery to keep what you’ve got, you have to give back.”
“I stay here at Mama T’s, and you’d be surprised how just a little bit of support from the public, how much that gives back,” Toby Hawkins said. “The help and support Mama T’s gave me helped me build confidence.”
“The more that we started doing this in the last six months, the more they started getting excited and venturing out,” Lamb added. “They’ve been able to go to all kinds of businesses and organizations and get sponsorship, and get raffle drawing items. They’re really come a long way.”
Mama T’s website says, “Mama T’s B & B is not for the chronically homeless who intend to remain that way. We are here to give: a hand up, not a hand out.”
