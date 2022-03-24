A state drug agency raided a marijuana grow operation Tuesday morning east of Ada.
The operation took place at several unmarked metal buildings just off of state Highway 1 near Happyland (the old Oklahoma Roof and Truss buildings).
Mark Woodward, public information officer for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation, and indicated he couldn’t comment much more than that.
“Our agency, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, did serve a search warrant at that location this morning,” Woodward said Tuesday. “It is an ongoing investigation into an illegal marijuana distribution and trafficking case that we’re doing.”
Although people were seen detained outside of the grow, Woodward said he could not say whether or not anyone was arrested.
The OBN was assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
