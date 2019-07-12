Multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lane of state Highway 1 at Chimney Hill.
Authorities confirmed that one person was injured in the accident and taken by Mercy EMS personnel to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Nissan Frontier pickup appeared to be traveling southbound on SH1 when it left the roadway and rolled into an adjacent ditch.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they believe the accident was caused by inattentive driving, but they do not believe the driver was texting.
Troopers say it appears the driver may have overcorrected, sending the pickup into a sideways skid before rolling four times.
“(They’re) probably one of the luckiest people in the world.” OHP Trooper Tyler Jack said.
Ada Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office,Mercy Ada EMS and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol in their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.