Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning at the intersection of Cradduck and 32nd Street in Ada. By the time police arrived on the scene, the driver had apparently jumped into the bed of pickup and left the scene.
It was not immediately known if the driver was injured, or why the driver fled the scene.
The vehicle was traveling north on Ahloso Road when it went through the stop sign at the t-intersection with Cradduck Road, crossed the two northbound lanes and rolled an unknown number of time, coming to rest in the meridian.
The vehicle was damaged enough that it was undrivable.
Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department aided Ada Police in searching for the driver. The Ada Fire Department aided in securing the scene and cleaning up debris.
It remained unknown at press time if the driver had been located.
