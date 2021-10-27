Drive-thru flu shots available at no-charge to the public

Drive-thru flu shots are available to the public for individuals ages 4 and older at the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Operations Facility, 1300 Cradduck Road, Ada, through Friday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended at FluVaccine.Chickasaw.net.
Health officials and leaders at Chickasaw Nation Department of Health confirm the flu vaccine can be given safely at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.
Flu shots are available through the winter months during flu season for Chickasaw Nation Department of Health eligible patients with an active chart. Those eligible should contact their primary care provider for details about flu shot availability in their area.
