Drainage collapse prompts closure of South Monte Vista

South Monte Vista Street between Seventh and Kirby streets will be closed for up to three weeks while city workers repair a collapsed drain under the street.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Thursday the entrance to Mercy Hospital Ada will remain accessible on Monte Vista by motorists turning off of Arlington Street, but not from the south side of the closure. Bratcher said the city is working to provide an alternate route for those approaching the hospital from the southern side of the street closure.
City officials estimate it could take up to three weeks to complete the necessary repairs.
Detour signs will be posted.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.