Dr. Tang completes three-year residency

The Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program and Oklahoma State University Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma honored a graduate of the program during a ceremony June 23 at East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma. Chief Resident Dr. Ying Tang, D.O., completed his three-year residency program at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC).
“Dr. Tang has led the residency program through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chickasaw Nation Under Secretary of Medical Staff/Quality Dr. John Krueger said. “He has also led during a period of intense transition and growth. He has helped establish the residency program as a leading program in southern Oklahoma.”
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby presented Dr. Tang with his diploma, along with presenting other awards to residents and attending physicians. Dr. Tang is one of nine residents who studied at the CNMC during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Considering himself a first generation U.S. citizen, Dr. Tang is from Hangzhou, China. He immigrated to America with his parents when he was 11. Dr. Tang graduated medical school from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, New York. Dr. Tang accepted a Hospital Medicine Fellowship at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
“It has been a privilege to serve the Chickasaw people, to serve First American people,” Dr. Tang said. “It is an underserved population. I think physicians should be in areas where they are needed most.”
Dr. Tang began his residency at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in 2019, just prior to onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 had a dramatic effect on all the residents honing their craft at the CNMC.
“The COVID experience was a different level,” Dr. Tang said. “COVID changed health care. We had a significant increase in patient loads.”
Not only was Dr. Tang seeing more patients than average, but the way in which he saw them was unique. Medical professionals relied on technology and telemedicine to see patients and help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program provides opportunities for residents to grow professionally and personally in a hospital setting, and prepares residents for careers as family practitioners.
“I interviewed at a couple of residency programs,” Dr. Tang said. “The main reason I chose (the Chickasaw Nation) is because of the beautiful hospital with the newly-renovated operating room and surgical departments. This is a family medicine program. This means I am fully engaged; I am expected to do rotations in every department and specialty (clinic) within the hospital.”
According to family residency program director Dr. Marilyn Hines, this residency program is tailored for family medicine.
“Family practitioners take care of patients of any age. They manage most issues, but sometimes a specialist is called in,” Dr. Hines said. “People usually receive the bulk of their care from family practitioners.”
The residency program is divided into yearlong sections, which is further divided into smaller “blocks.” First-year blocks typically include training in emergency room care, the intensive care unit and pediatrics, among other medical areas.
“The first year of residency is the most difficult. Everything is new. The stress level is high,” Dr. Tang said. “The second year was easiest. By then, I knew the faculty and attending (doctors). I had also learned my way around town to do personal things. I was able to select two electives that interested me. The third year was tough. I was chief resident of the program. Third-year residents help first-and second-year residents. Administrative work is a big part of third year for all residents.”
The residency program has both economic and social benefits for the community. Graduates of medical residency programs tend to establish a practice or become active providers where they train. It also promotes the high standard of health care already established at the medical center.
“Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program began with the vision of Governor Anoatubby,” Dr. Hines said. “He has faith in this project. He has supported the residency program for the last four years. It continues to grow and be recognized as a great residency program.”
Space in the Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program is limited to 12 residents. No more than four incoming residents are selected to participate each year. This ensures quality instruction is given to each resident. Doctors of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) and medicine (M.D.) are represented in the program.
After launching in 2018, the OSU and Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program has maintained a reputation of offering compassionate and quality health care at the CNMC. It joined the Chickasaw Nation Pharmacy Residency Program, which began in 2008, in bringing talented new groups of doctors and pharmacists to assist with medical needs in the Chickasaw Nation.
“We worked closely with pharmacy residents,” Dr. Tang said. “They gave us presentations every week on different drugs and what they are used for. We did rotations with them. They were available to answer questions about drugs we needed to prescribe to patients.”
