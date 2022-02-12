Dr. Richard Kyte to deliver ECU's 30th Annual Parker Ethics lecture

Dr. Richard Kyte will deliver East Central University’s 30th Annual Oscar L. Parker Ethics Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. in Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. During this session, Kyte will lecture on “Institutions, Justice, and the Common Good.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Kyte is the endowed professor and director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. There, he teaches a variety of ethics courses dealing with issues in business, leadership and the environment. He has published and lectured widely on topics related to justice, forgiveness, virtue, and the meaning of life.
After growing up in Frazee, a small town in northwestern Minnesota, Kyte attended Hamline University where he earned a B.A. in philosophy. He then went on to graduate school where he obtained his Ph.D. in philosophy from The Johns Hopkins University in 1994. Since then, he has taught at several colleges and universities including Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee.
Kyte has authored several books and writes a regular column for Lee Enterprises newspapers, titled “The Ethical Life.”
The Oscar L. Parker Center for the Advancement of Ethical Standards in Business and Society was established in late 1988 as a fitting and lasting memorial to Oscar L. Parker, a highly respected educator, businessman, college administrator, civic leader of Ada, and an active supporter and longtime employee of ECU.
The mission of the center is to be an accessible resource on ethics for business and society, promote ethics education and ethical behavior, and foster discussion on ethics and ethical issues. Its vision is a world where sound ethical principles guide the decisions and actions of people in business, government and society.
For more information, contact Dr. Michael Scott, director of the Oscar L. Parker Center for the Advancement of Ethical Standards in Business and Society, at mscott@ecok.edu or 580-559-5284.
The Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business at ECU has over 500 students majoring and minoring in accounting and business administration. The school provides a high-quality student-focused learning environment delivered to students by a dedicated team of well-qualified faculty members. The mission of the School of Business is to deliver a quality business education focused on a student-centered learning environment to develop business professionals in the state of Oklahoma and beyond.
