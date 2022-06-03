A full-sized tractor-trailer rig crashed Friday about four miles south of Latta on State Highway 1, scattering almost all of its cargo of Dr. Pepper products across both northbound lanes of the highway and the adjacent ditch.
The northbound semi was the only vehicle involved in the early afternoon incident. The vehicle rolled onto its right side, disgorging thousands of bottles, cans and boxes of Dr. Pepper soda products. The driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. One OHP officer on the scene quipped, "thirsty?"
A nearby resident arrived with his tractor to help push product off the roadway while George Smith Wrecker Service arrived to begin to remove the overturned vehicle. Traffic in the northbound lane was stopped for over a mile.
The Ada Fire Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, and Mercy EMS assisted in cleaning up the mess and controlling traffic.
