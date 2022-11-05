Dr. Audra Cook opens direct family care practice in Ada

A unique approach to health care that promotes communication, wellness and healing is now available in Ada.
Audra Cook, M.D., has established her primary care practice, Magnolia Direct Family Care, at 205 N. Monte Vista in Ada. Dr. Cook has practiced in Ada for eight years. She is now offering a progressive approach to primary care that places a premium on listening to patients, and saving them money.
Dr. Cook’s care model is known as direct primary care. It features personalized health care in which communication and transparency are key. Doctor-patient visits are typically more extensive and in-depth than those with which most American patients are accustomed. The clinic offers 30-minute and 1-hour appointment times.
“It’s important to my patient, and to me, that I understand his or her health situation fully,” Dr. Cook said. “This exchange of information in a more relaxed and unhurried environment helps us together make the best decisions regarding health and treatment.”
Transparency regarding costs and fees is also of prime importance with Magnolia Direct Family Care. Dr. Cook’s clinic has negotiated directly with providers of lab and imaging services, as well as wholesale medications, to deliver the very best prices to patients. Patients will often find they pay less for services through this model when compared with engaging their insurance.
“Our clinic’s negotiated pricing with outside service providers saves patients money,” Dr. Cook said. “Instead of dealing with their health insurance companies, most patients find it is cheaper and more efficient to pay out of pocket. For patients with high deductible policies, our direct care model is perfect.”
Insurance is not accepted or required for clinic visits.
Dr. Cook recommends patients carry some form of catastrophic insurance coverage for things like hospitalizations and emergencies. The direct primary care model is a “carve out” of insurance.
Patients pay a reasonable monthly fee to Magnolia for clinic visits and access to their physician, including text and email directly to the physician. Dr. Cook also offers home visits when needed, a great option for homebound and elderly patients.
“What we are doing is offering access to quality primary care at a fair price,” Dr. Cook said. “Some patients say our clinic reminds them of doctor visits when they were kids. We want to get people in quickly and seen by their physician. Our goal is to provide direct family care at a price people can afford.”
Many primary care physicians in today’s American health care system have thousands of patients on their patient roster, or panel. Dr. Cook’s panel will total only a fraction of that, so spots are limited.
Patients range in age from 2 to 102. Dr. Cook takes care of all sorts of chronic health issues from diabetes to depression, urgent care and even weight loss for members.
There is no contract or commitment when a patient chooses Magnolia. Monthly clinic fees range from $25 to $90, and families receive a 10% discount. Remember, spots are limited.
Dr. Cook earned her M.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 2002. She is board certified in family medicine.
Learn more about Magnolia Direct Family Care at www.magnoliadirectfamilycare.com
The clinic phone number is (580) 722-5400.
