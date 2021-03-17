Dr. Amanda Cobb-Greetham's efforts elevate Native American Studies at OU

In observance of Women’s History Month, the Chickasaw Nation is celebrating and sharing the stories of dynamic Chickasaw women who have made history and are blazing a trail forward.
It is a time nationally dedicated to the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history, a time to share their stories.
These stories are examples of the untold numbers of Chickasaw women who have contributed to the culture, history or advancement of the Chickasaw Nation and who have had an impact on the world around them.
Dr. Amanda Cobb-Greetham: Educator and scholar
Dr. Amanda Cobb-Greetham was named the 2018 Dynamic Chickasaw Woman of the Year by Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.
She is Director of the Native Nations Center at the University of Oklahoma (OU).
Her efforts at OU contributed to the elevation of Native American Studies from a program to a department, as well as the establishment of the newly endowed Native Nations Center.
“This award recognizes and honors a Chickasaw woman who inspires, gives hope to others and through her example opens opportunities for others,” said Governor Anoatubby. “Dr. Cobb-Greetham exemplifies the character, strength and values of the Chickasaw Nation and its people: honor, integrity, perseverance, visionary leadership and a commitment to family and community.”
Dr. Cobb-Greetham’s professional career includes her work as an educator, researcher, author and Chickasaw Nation employee.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, her master’s degree from the University of North Texas and a doctorate in English from the University of Oklahoma.
She maintained professorships at the University of New Mexico and Oklahoma State University. In her research, she has focused on tribal history and culture in Indian Territory, in addition to issues of First American representation and cultural production.
Dr. Cobb-Greetham served the Chickasaw Nation from 2007-2012 as administrator of the history and culture division.
She worked closely with Governor Anoatubby to launch the Chickasaw Cultural Center and to direct the Chickasaw Press. She considers service to her tribe central to her identity as a scholar and professional.
Dr. Cobb-Greetham received the American Book Award for her book “Listening to Our Grandmothers’ Stories: The Bloomfield Academy for Chickasaw Females.” She is the co-editor of “The National Museum of the American Indian: Critical Conversations with Amy Lonetree.” She has published numerous articles and served for nine years as the editor of American Indian Quarterly.
She serves on the board of trustees of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, the board of governors of Harvard University’s Honoring Nations Project and the board of directors of Americans for Indian Opportunity.
She is the daughter of a proud Chickasaw family. Dr. Cobb-Greetham is the daughter of John and Pat Cobb, granddaughter of Ida Mae Pratt (Dinah), great-granddaughter of original enrollee Robert Pratt, and direct descendant of Edmund Pickens, a celebrated Chickasaw leader following removal to Indian Territory.
“I have never met a Chickasaw woman who is not dynamic, who is not hardworking, who does not have the perseverance to overcome adversity, who does not forge ahead with whatever we’ve got – in times of health and vitality, challenge or despair, whatever day of the week it is. Chickasaw women are dynamic,” Dr. Cobb-Greetham said.
“This is the most special recognition I ever could imagine and ever could receive. And it’s happening here on an evening which is near and dear to my heart: the Cultural Evening of the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival,” she said.
She closed her speech by asking all women in attendance to stand and be honored.
Established in 2006, the Dynamic Chickasaw Woman of the Year Award honors Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the Nation, serve as role models to other Chickasaw women and who have made a difference in the lives of Chickasaws and other citizens, enriching their communities and society at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.