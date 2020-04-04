The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is moving to a model that will eliminate face-to-face in-office interactions with the public, until further notice.
As COVID-19 continues to have an impact on our communities, the department is utilizing many different methods to protect its employees and the public and do its part to slow the spread of the virus.
“The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.
DPS is now offering online renewals and replacements for Class D driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards. You can take advantage of this service by visiting my.ok.gov. The department has also extended until further notice the expiration dates of all Class D driver’s licenses, state-issued identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses and handicap parking placards.
DPS is currently working on expanding online services to include commercial driver’s licenses and suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.
Although DPS will not be offering in-office services to the public, citizens are encouraged to visit www.ok.gov/dps or call 405-425-2424 to obtain assistance or make inquiries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.