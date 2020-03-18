The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is extending the expiration date of all Class D driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, Oklahoma identification cards and handicap parking permits that expired 30 days prior to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order 2020-07, declaring a state of emergency for Oklahoma. This extension will be in effect until further notice from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma identification cards, Oklahoma Class D driver licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and handicap parking permits, with an expiration on or after Feb. 15, 2020, until further notice,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.
For options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D driver’s licenses or Oklahoma identification cards by mail or online, please visit www.ok.gov/dps.
Limitations to this extension will be applied to drivers with invalid driver’s licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.