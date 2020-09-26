DPS announces new disability placard curbside delivery program

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is excited to announce the new Disability Placard Curbside Delivery program that is being offered at the DPS headquarters at 3600 North Martin Luther King Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Signs are now up at ten (10) handicap parking spots on the south side of the building that offer a phone number for customers to call and have their placard hand delivered without ever exiting the vehicle.
Before the implementation of this program, customers had to walk inside to obtain that placard.
Deputy Director of Driver License Services Brenda Mays had been trying to figure out a drive through service for the disability placards but logistics and lack of funding were problematic.
That’s when Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Sheridan O’Neal had the idea for curbside service after visiting a convenience store offering it.
“This is a perfect scenario of folks from different DPS Divisions with different job duties and responsibilities working together to solve a problem that benefits so many,” said Mays.
Customers may currently fill out a Physical Disability Parking Placard Application and then mail it in to DPS before coming to pick it up. The department is currently working on an online solution for this form as well.
Customers can access the form by visiting ok.gov/dps and clicking on Forms and then Physical Disability Parking Placard Application.
