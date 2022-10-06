The peace and quiet of a cool, clear morning was disrupted by the sound of sirens and the sight of smoke and flames at a warehouse at 9th and Townsend in downtown Ada.
The Ada Fire Department was dispatched at around 8 a.m. to a fire at a large quonset hut that housed an intermittent business. When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully ablaze, with smoke and flames visible coming out of windows and door frames. Smoke was visible for several miles in every direction.
It was initially thought that someone might have be living in the building or was in the building at the time the fire started, but a thorough search revealed no one was inside.
Firefighters remained on the scene for much of the morning to overhaul the structure and make certain the fire was completely extinguished. The last fire units left the scene at 10:45 a.m.
The building was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Ada Fire Department was assisted by the Ada Police Department, Mercy EMS, and the Pontotoc County Emergency Management Agency.
