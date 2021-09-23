Area schools participated in Wednesday’s See You at the Pole event that organizers describe as “the global day of student prayer, began in 1990 as a grass roots movement with ten students praying at their school. Twenty years later, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September.”
At Ada High School, more than 50 students gathered on a chilly autumn morning for doughnuts, camaraderie, and to take turns praying for their school and their classmates.
“See You at the Pole is a national movement,” Caleb Clary, Youth Minister at Trinity Baptist Church, said. “Students and teachers pray for their schools and their community.
“It’s a chance for all of us to get together, pray for students, pray for faculty, and to encourage students to lift one and other up,” Clary added.
The official See You at the Pole website describes the event as, “simply a prayer rally where students meet at the school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school, and nation to God. See You at the Pole is a student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led event.”
