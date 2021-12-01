A Dougherty resident was injured in a collision Monday afternoon on State Highway 110 and Primrose Lane, one mile south of Davis in Murray County.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Francisco Valdez of the Murray/Garvin County Detachment of Troop F, a 2005 Dodge Dakota, driven by Vicky L. Vernon, 49, of Sulphur, was traveling eastbound on Primrose Lane, when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a 2008 Dodge 1500 driven by Kolby J. Woodell, 18, of Dougherty. Woodell's vehicle then rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to rest on its side.
Woodell was ejected approximately 28 feet from his vehicle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with head injuries. Vernon reported no injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.
Valdez was assisted by Trooper Mike Shanholtzer, and Trooper Hunter White, Murray County Deputies, Davis Fire Department and Murray County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.