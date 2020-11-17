(OKLAHOMA CITY) – This holiday season will look much different as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Help spread holiday cheer by doubling the impact of your donations in the fight against hunger through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s annual Holiday Match. All donations are matched, dollar for dollar, up to $700,000 from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 thanks to gifts from presenting sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation.
A simple $1 donation to the Holiday Match campaign helps the Regional Food Bank provide eight meals to residents living with food insecurity in central and western Oklahoma. Once the match is met, $1 still helps provide four meals.
“One of APMEX’s core values is giving back to the community, so this is our fifth year in a row to partner with the Regional Food Bank on the Holiday Match Campaign,” said Scott Thomas, founder and president of APMEX. “The match campaign is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to serve their neighbors in need by providing meals across the state. We look forward to witnessing our fellow citizens come together and double their dollars through this match.”
One in six Oklahomans, including one in four children, lives with food insecurity every day. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank and its network of partner agencies are serving 30% more Oklahoma households in central and western Oklahoma. In Pontotoc County, donations help to provide food for Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada, Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services, Covenant Church, DHS Pontotoc County, Family Crisis Center, INCA RSVP in Ada, Matthew 25 Mission, Morris Memorial Baptist Church, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Ada, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Allen and Southwest Church of Christ.
“As we approach the holiday season, Oklahomans living with food insecurity find themselves not only fighting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn but also recovering from a devastating ice storm,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Your donations not only help put food on the table, it also sends a message of hope to our neighbors who have been dealt a difficult hand this year. We are so appreciative of APMEX for making this match possible.”
Help deliver hope this holiday season by making a tax-deductible donation at rfbo.org/give or by call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to:
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
Holiday Match
P.O. Box 270968
Oklahoma City, OK, 73137-0968
