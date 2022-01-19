Dooley joins The Clinic in diabetes management

The Clinic at Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center has added a new team member to strengthen its battle against diabetes.
Laura Dooley, APRN-CNP, BC-ADM, CDCES, joined The Clinic this month and her primary role is diabetes management. She always knew she wanted to work in health care. When she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a nursing student, her career path came into sharp focus.
“While I was in Nursing school at East Central University, I was blessed with an excellent diabetes educator and physician on my management team,” Dooley said. “Since that time, I was often involved in helping to educate my patients regarding living well with diabetes.”
Dooley earned her master’s degree in Nursing with a focus on Family Nurse Practitioner from Texas Woman’s University. Before arriving at The Clinic, she worked with Mercy Ardmore in Family Practice and, most recently, in the Chickasaw Nation’s Diabetes Care Center. She initially became a full-time diabetes educator in 2003.
“In 2007, I felt God calling me to go back to school to become an NP so that I could do more to help my patients manage their diabetes,” Dooley said. “I believe people with diabetes can live long, healthy lives if they have the appropriate education and management skills, in addition to excellent health care from caring and concerned providers.”
To relax, Dooley plays in her church and community orchestras along with her husband, Jeff. She also enjoys reading and baking. Although she likes to travel, spending time with her family is most important to her. Mr. and Mrs. Dooley have two daughters, a son-in-law and two grandsons. One daughter resides in Iowa Park, Texas, and the other in Springdale, Arkansas.
“We are excited to add someone of Laura’s professional pedigree to our team,” said Brenda Ware, Chief Executive Officer of The Clinic. “As someone who has grappled with diabetes, she brings intimate knowledge and compassion to this critical field of health care, and we are looking forward to the care and support she will bring our patients.”
Dooley will be working alongside Dr. Curtis Harris, whose specialties are internal medicine and endocrinology. She said she shares The Clinic’s mission of providing quality, comprehensive and affordable care that improves the health and well-being of entire communities.
“When health care is restricted to only those who have the ability to pay, our community as a whole suffers,” Dooley said. “When we meet people where they are and help them improve their health, they can become more involved community members. I also believe local health care builds a stronger community bond and that, in turn, decreases the cost of health care overall.”
Ultimately Dooley is happy she can give back to the community in her area of expertise, which is diabetes management. Dooley said she has learned that a patient will listen to advice and follow recommendations if the provider can demonstrate they truly care about that patient.
“I am very passionate about helping my patients realize that having diabetes is doable,” she said, emphasizing that last word. “My primary goal as a healthcare provider is to treat my patients to the best of my ability and show them the love of Jesus that has been shown to me. After all, He is the Great Physician!”
